Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.29, and it changed around -$1.01 or -8.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $416.44M. FHTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.26, offering almost -174.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.5% since then. We note from Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.48K.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FHTX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) trade information

Instantly FHTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.52 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.24% year-to-date, but still down -1.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) is 1.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FHTX is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -172.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -123.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 216.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. to make $250k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.70%.

FHTX Dividends

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.82% of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 62.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.81%. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 34.42% of the shares, which is about 12.67 million shares worth $256.9 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.01% or 2.58 million shares worth $52.31 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $7.39 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $7.29 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.