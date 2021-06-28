Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX: SNMP): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) were traded, and its beta was -0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around -$0.04 or -4.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.39M. SNMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.77, offering almost -94.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.43% since then. We note from Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNMP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) trade information

Instantly SNMP has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.10% year-to-date, but still up 21.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) is 13.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 67190.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNMP is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -119.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -119.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.40%.

SNMP Dividends

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.31% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP shares, and 90.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.06%. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP stock is held by 13 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.11% of the shares, which is about 1.75 million shares worth $1.75 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.25% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

