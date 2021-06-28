ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 2.21 million shares of the ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) were traded, and its beta was 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.46, and it changed around -$0.08 or -2.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.39M. ENG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.40, offering almost -171.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.06% since then. We note from ENGlobal Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) trade information

Instantly ENG has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.88 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.12% year-to-date, but still up 31.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) is 34.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENG is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.60%.

ENG Dividends

ENGlobal Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.16% of ENGlobal Corporation shares, and 34.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.60%. ENGlobal Corporation stock is held by 43 institutions, with Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.82% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $4.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.05% or 0.58 million shares worth $2.6 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.35 million shares worth $1.57 million, making up 1.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.86 million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.