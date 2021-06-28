Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.94, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. ENDP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.89, offering almost -120.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.14% since then. We note from Endo International plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.54 million.

Endo International plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ENDP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) trade information

Instantly ENDP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.18 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.48% year-to-date, but still down -5.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is -11.19% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENDP is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -142.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Endo International plc (ENDP) estimates and forecasts

Endo International plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.88 percent over the past six months and at a -24.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.40%. Endo International plc earnings are expected to increase by 131.60% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -3.60% per year for the next five years.

ENDP Dividends

Endo International plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)’s Major holders