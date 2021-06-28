Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) In 2021: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.78 million shares of the Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.95, and it changed around -$1.04 or -4.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.23B. EWTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.49, offering almost -69.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.03% since then. We note from Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 250.33K.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Instantly EWTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.01 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.17% year-to-date, but still down -9.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) is -16.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EWTX is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) estimates and forecasts

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.33% of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 99.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.79%. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 28.31% of the shares, which is about 13.94 million shares worth $453.2 million.

Novo Holdings A/S, with 11.34% or 5.59 million shares worth $181.58 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.72 million shares worth $20.62 million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $20.44 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.