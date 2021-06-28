Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 5.37 million shares of the Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) were traded, and its beta was 5.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.95, and it changed around -$0.22 or -2.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $719.94M. KODK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.00, offering almost -570.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.65% since then. We note from Eastman Kodak Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.42 million.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Instantly KODK has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.30 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.95% year-to-date, but still up 2.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) is 27.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -795.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KODK is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 88.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 88.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.70%. Eastman Kodak Company earnings are expected to increase by -280.60% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -12.00% per year for the next five years.

KODK Dividends

Eastman Kodak Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.06% of Eastman Kodak Company shares, and 20.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.73%. Eastman Kodak Company stock is held by 180 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.54% of the shares, which is about 2.78 million shares worth $21.86 million.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/, with 3.23% or 2.53 million shares worth $19.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $13.11 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $7.12 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.