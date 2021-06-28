Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 1.04 million shares of the Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.97, and it changed around $2.47 or 3.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.42B. APPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $102.56, offering almost -28.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 85.74% since then. We note from Digital Turbine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Digital Turbine Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended APPS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Digital Turbine Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Instantly APPS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 80.88 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.02% year-to-date, but still up 14.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is 18.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $107.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APPS is forecast to be at a low of $86.00 and a high of $132.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Digital Turbine Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.30 percent over the past six months and at a 110.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 138.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 146.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 255.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc. to make $291.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 291.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.00%. Digital Turbine Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 258.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 50.00% per year for the next five years.

APPS Dividends

Digital Turbine Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.64% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares, and 64.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.90%. Digital Turbine Inc. stock is held by 412 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.82% of the shares, which is about 9.16 million shares worth $736.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.46% or 7.89 million shares worth $634.23 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.26 million shares worth $182.0 million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $150.06 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.