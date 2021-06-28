Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.48, and it changed around $0.91 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.26B. DSGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.50, offering almost -115.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.0% since then. We note from Design Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 226.50K.

Design Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DSGN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Design Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) trade information

Instantly DSGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.07 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.41% year-to-date, but still down -8.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) is -11.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DSGN is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) estimates and forecasts

DSGN Dividends

Design Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.54% of Design Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 23.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.45%. Design Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Health Sciences Tr being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 4731.0 shares worth $0.14 million.