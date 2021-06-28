Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 3.81 million shares of the Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.08, and it changed around $0.11 or 2.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.50M. CYCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.96, offering almost -119.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.02% since then. We note from Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CYCN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) trade information

Instantly CYCN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.15 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.33% year-to-date, but still up 9.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) is 33.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYCN is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 1.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) estimates and forecasts

CYCN Dividends

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.42% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 68.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.73%. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with Slate Path Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.33% of the shares, which is about 6.2 million shares worth $17.29 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.74% or 2.73 million shares worth $7.61 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $2.97 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $1.83 million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.