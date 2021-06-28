Could Trevena Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TRVN) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 3.11 million shares of the Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around -$0.2 or -9.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $312.50M. TRVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.68, offering almost -109.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.86% since then. We note from Trevena Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Trevena Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TRVN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trevena Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) trade information

Instantly TRVN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.41% year-to-date, but still up 2.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) is 13.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRVN is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -240.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -184.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) estimates and forecasts

Trevena Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.33 percent over the past six months and at a -26.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 185.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Trevena Inc. to make $2.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.60%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

TRVN Dividends

Trevena Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s Major holders