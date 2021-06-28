Could Riley Exploration Permian Inc.’s (AMEX: REPX) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX:REPX) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.89, and it changed around -$11.71 or -22.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $947.83M. REPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.20, offering almost -93.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.33% since then. We note from Riley Exploration Permian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 73.80K.

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX:REPX) trade information

Instantly REPX has showed a red trend with a performance of -22.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.92 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 174.80% year-to-date, but still down -21.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX:REPX) is 14.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22040.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REPX is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.10%.

REPX Dividends

Riley Exploration Permian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX:REPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.99% of Riley Exploration Permian Inc. shares, and 41.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.45%.