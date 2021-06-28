Could NextDecade Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NEXT) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 3.4 million shares of the NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) were traded, and its beta was -0.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.36, and it changed around -$0.24 or -5.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $562.09M. NEXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.13, offering almost -40.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.71% since then. We note from NextDecade Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.55 million.

NextDecade Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NEXT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NextDecade Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Instantly NEXT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.68 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 108.61% year-to-date, but still up 0.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is 125.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.86, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEXT is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 54.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter.

4 analysts expect NextDecade Corporation to make $1.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.50%. NextDecade Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 45.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.60% per year for the next five years.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.70% of NextDecade Corporation shares, and 85.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.53%. NextDecade Corporation stock is held by 88 institutions, with York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 44.47% of the shares, which is about 54.34 million shares worth $145.08 million.

Valinor Management, LLC, with 16.00% or 19.55 million shares worth $52.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.54 million shares worth $4.11 million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $1.52 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.