Could GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.47 million shares of the GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) were traded, and its beta was 4.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.51, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $525.04M. GBOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.78, offering almost -66.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 98.0% since then. We note from GreenBox POS’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) trade information

Instantly GBOX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.75 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 91.28% year-to-date, but still down -19.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) is 13.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).

GreenBox POS (GBOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -62.40%.

GBOX Dividends

GreenBox POS’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.11% of GreenBox POS shares, and 0.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.49%. GreenBox POS stock is held by 5 institutions, with Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $2.41 million.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with 0.17% or 70454.0 shares worth $0.99 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

