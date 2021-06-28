Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $130.60M. COCP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.46, offering almost -162.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.42% since then. We note from Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.03 million.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended COCP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) trade information

Instantly COCP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.74% year-to-date, but still up 3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) is 16.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COCP is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -278.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -203.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.00 percent over the past six months and at a 23.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.70%.

COCP Dividends

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.84% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, and 26.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.47%. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.22% of the shares, which is about 4.25 million shares worth $5.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.54% or 1.96 million shares worth $2.72 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.2 million shares worth $1.67 million, making up 4.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $0.92 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.