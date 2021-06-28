Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 6.7 million shares of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have been traded, and its beta is 2.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.02, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.89B. CLF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.77, offering almost -17.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.59% since then. We note from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 39.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.40 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CLF as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.20 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.60% year-to-date, but still up 4.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is 12.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLF is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $39.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 49.30 percent over the past six months and at a 2,511.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 639.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5,900.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 266.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to make $5.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.08 billion and $1.65 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 374.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 233.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.90%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -131.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 27.43% per year for the next five years.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.88% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, and 59.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.54%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock is held by 476 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.19% of the shares, which is about 60.86 million shares worth $886.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.16% or 40.75 million shares worth $593.39 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 12.41 million shares worth $249.55 million, making up 2.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 11.88 million shares worth around $182.24 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.