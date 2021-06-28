ChromaDex Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CDXC) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.16, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $620.86M. CDXC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.66, offering almost -158.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.3% since then. We note from ChromaDex Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 802.38K.

ChromaDex Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CDXC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ChromaDex Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) trade information

Instantly CDXC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.42 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 90.83% year-to-date, but still up 1.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) is 13.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDXC is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -96.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) estimates and forecasts

ChromaDex Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 79.96 percent over the past six months and at a -3.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect ChromaDex Corporation to make $19.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.40%.

CDXC Dividends

ChromaDex Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.14% of ChromaDex Corporation shares, and 36.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.55%. ChromaDex Corporation stock is held by 124 institutions, with Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.08% of the shares, which is about 4.13 million shares worth $38.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.67% or 3.17 million shares worth $29.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $12.68 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $8.74 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.