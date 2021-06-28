Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) In 2021: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 8.82 million shares of the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.01, and it changed around $0.1 or 3.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $230.39M. CKPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.38, offering almost -78.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.17% since then. We note from Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CKPT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Instantly CKPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.14 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.58% year-to-date, but still up 12.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) is 15.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CKPT is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -564.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -165.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.36 percent over the past six months and at a -4.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -57.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. to make $110k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $42k and $28k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 161.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 292.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.80%.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.66% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 21.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.36%. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 97 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.28% of the shares, which is about 3.54 million shares worth $11.13 million.

Opaleye Management Inc., with 10.14% or 2.93 million shares worth $9.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.45 million shares worth $4.55 million, making up 5.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $3.73 million, which represents about 4.46% of the total shares outstanding.