CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.08, and it changed around $1.24 or 5.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. CVM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.91, offering almost -63.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.1% since then. We note from CEL-SCI Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 972.04K.

CEL-SCI Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CVM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CEL-SCI Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) trade information

Instantly CVM has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.67 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 115.09% year-to-date, but still up 13.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) is 16.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -32.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVM is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 24.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -46.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CEL-SCI Corporation to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 244.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.90%.

CVM Dividends

CEL-SCI Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.90% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares, and 33.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.57%. CEL-SCI Corporation stock is held by 165 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.79% of the shares, which is about 2.79 million shares worth $42.5 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.29% or 2.59 million shares worth $39.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 2.18 million shares worth $46.83 million, making up 5.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $16.91 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.