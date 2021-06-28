Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.97, and it changed around -$0.34 or -3.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.56M. CARV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.21, offering almost -75.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.05% since then. We note from Carver Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 442.71K.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

Instantly CARV has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.10 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 69.03% year-to-date, but still up 9.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) is 37.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $300.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CARV is forecast to be at a low of $300.00 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2634.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2634.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.70%.

CARV Dividends

Carver Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 81.75% of Carver Bancorp Inc. shares, and 20.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.05%. Carver Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Wells Fargo & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.15% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $1.43 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 4.81% or 0.15 million shares worth $1.34 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $1.33 million, making up 4.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held roughly 16478.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.