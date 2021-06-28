C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) In 2021: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 2.02 million shares of the C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.36, and it changed around $2.21 or 3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.25B. AI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $183.90, offering almost -177.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.84% since then. We note from C3.ai Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

C3.ai Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. C3.ai Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Instantly AI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 66.88 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.77% year-to-date, but still up 8.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) is 4.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $99.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AI is forecast to be at a low of $62.00 and a high of $167.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -151.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

C3.ai Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.17 percent over the past six months and at a -24.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect C3.ai Inc. to make $56.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

C3.ai Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -108.10% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.02% per year for the next five years.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.14% of C3.ai Inc. shares, and 47.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.42%. C3.ai Inc. stock is held by 249 institutions, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.95% of the shares, which is about 13.6 million shares worth $896.09 million.

Baker Hughes Holdings, LLC, with 11.10% or 10.81 million shares worth $712.69 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.94 million shares worth $61.96 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $35.2 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.