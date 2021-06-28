Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Shares Could Drop Up To -38.41%

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.45, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.61B. BFLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.13, offering almost -101.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.33% since then. We note from Butterfly Network Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Instantly BFLY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.60 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.39% year-to-date, but still up 3.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is 29.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BFLY is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Butterfly Network Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.15 percent over the past six months and at a 97.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.40%.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.96% of Butterfly Network Inc. shares, and 39.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.12%.