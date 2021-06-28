BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 3.15 million shares of the BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.60, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $114.19M. BSGM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.77, offering almost -171.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.5% since then. We note from BioSig Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 275.01K.

BioSig Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BSGM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioSig Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

Instantly BSGM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.78 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.69% year-to-date, but still down -2.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) is 2.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSGM is forecast to be at a low of $8.25 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -261.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -129.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 79.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.20% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $990k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BioSig Technologies Inc. to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.50%.

BSGM Dividends

BioSig Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.20% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares, and 18.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.72%. BioSig Technologies Inc. stock is held by 101 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.92% of the shares, which is about 1.76 million shares worth $7.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.23% or 1.23 million shares worth $5.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.62 million shares worth $2.69 million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $1.74 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.