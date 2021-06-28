Biomea Fusion Inc. (NASDAQ: BMEA) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Biomea Fusion Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.65, and it changed around -$1.92 or -12.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $392.68M. BMEA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.22, offering almost -62.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.10, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.3% since then. We note from Biomea Fusion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 193.97K.

Biomea Fusion Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) trade information

Instantly BMEA has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.24 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.61% year-to-date, but still down -31.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biomea Fusion Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) is -21.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BMEA is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -90.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biomea Fusion Inc. (BMEA) estimates and forecasts

BMEA Dividends

Biomea Fusion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Biomea Fusion Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.86% of Biomea Fusion Inc. shares, and 18.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.32%. Biomea Fusion Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology being the largest institutional investor. By Apr 29, 2021, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $5.69 million.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, with 0.53% or 0.15 million shares worth $2.56 million as of Apr 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.