Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $335.96, and it changed around -$11.97 or -3.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.57B. BIIB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $468.55, offering almost -39.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $223.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.55% since then. We note from Biogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Biogen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended BIIB as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Biogen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $4.57 for the current quarter.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) trade information

Instantly BIIB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 381.00 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.09% year-to-date, but still down -10.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is 29.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $417.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIIB is forecast to be at a low of $244.00 and a high of $647.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -92.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) estimates and forecasts

Biogen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.51 percent over the past six months and at a -45.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -55.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.61 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Biogen Inc. to make $2.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -23.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.10%. Biogen Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -21.10% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -8.40% per year for the next five years.

BIIB Dividends

Biogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.65% of Biogen Inc. shares, and 87.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.63%. Biogen Inc. stock is held by 1,572 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.13% of the shares, which is about 16.76 million shares worth $4.69 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.97% or 13.5 million shares worth $3.78 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9.34 million shares worth $2.61 billion, making up 6.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.29 million shares worth around $1.2 billion, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.