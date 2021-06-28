Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) Stock Forecast 2021: $26.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 3.54 million shares of the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) were traded, and its beta was 2.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.65, and it changed around -$0.4 or -1.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $580.72M. BGFV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.75, offering almost -47.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.29% since then. We note from Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BGFV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) trade information

Instantly BGFV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.51 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 160.66% year-to-date, but still up 3.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is -21.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BGFV is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3,500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $291.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to make $295.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $227.94 million and $304.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.90%. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 546.70% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.54% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BGFV Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 2.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 7.75 per year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.36% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares, and 45.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.08%. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock is held by 116 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.10% of the shares, which is about 1.14 million shares worth $17.84 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 3.86% or 0.86 million shares worth $13.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $8.4 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $6.74 million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.