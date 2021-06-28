Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 3.29 million shares of the Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $153.99, and it changed around $5.98 or 4.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.08B. BYND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $221.00, offering almost -43.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $99.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.15% since then. We note from Beyond Meat Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.73 million.

Beyond Meat Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended BYND as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Beyond Meat Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Instantly BYND has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 158.39 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.41% year-to-date, but still up 1.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is 16.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $118.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -29.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BYND is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $190.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 54.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Beyond Meat Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.78 percent over the past six months and at a -80.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $142.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Beyond Meat Inc. to make $152.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $113.34 million and $94.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.70%.

Beyond Meat Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -187.70% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.90% per year for the next five years.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.88% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares, and 52.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.50%. Beyond Meat Inc. stock is held by 653 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.75% of the shares, which is about 6.78 million shares worth $882.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.24% or 3.94 million shares worth $512.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.24 million shares worth $161.36 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $139.26 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.