Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.57, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.89M. ATXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.34, offering almost -380.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.62% since then. We note from Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 443.53K.
Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ATXI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.
Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information
Instantly ATXI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.65 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.81% year-to-date, but still up 6.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) is -43.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.27 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATXI is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -366.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -133.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.00%.
ATXI Dividends
Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.31% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 11.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.73%. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.17% of the shares, which is about 0.7 million shares worth $4.24 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 2.17% or 0.36 million shares worth $2.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.57 million shares worth $3.45 million, making up 3.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.72 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.