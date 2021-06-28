Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) In 2021: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.56 million shares of the Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) were traded, and its beta was 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.80M. AVCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.16, offering almost -111.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.71% since then. We note from Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 443.44K.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) trade information

Instantly AVCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.93% year-to-date, but still down -2.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) is -12.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.63 day(s).

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) estimates and forecasts

AVCO Dividends

Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.37% of Avalon GloboCare Corp. shares, and 4.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.32%. Avalon GloboCare Corp. stock is held by 48 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.48% of the shares, which is about 1.1 million shares worth $1.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.86% or 0.64 million shares worth $0.69 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $0.52 million, making up 0.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $0.5 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.