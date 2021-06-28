Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.82 million shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.48, and it changed around $0.37 or 4.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.80B. ACB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.98, offering almost -100.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.86% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.77 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.54 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.63% year-to-date, but still up 4.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is 7.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.83, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -38.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACB is forecast to be at a low of $4.96 and a high of $9.92. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.25 percent over the past six months and at a 5.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.10%.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders