Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL): Stock Forecast For 2021 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 2.41 million shares of the Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.99, and it changed around $0.22 or 2.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $264.67M. BCEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.03, offering almost -178.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.57% since then. We note from Atreca Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 391.53K.

Atreca Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BCEL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atreca Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.69 for the current quarter.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Instantly BCEL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.20 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.33% year-to-date, but still up 14.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) is 7.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 26.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCEL is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -289.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -178.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) estimates and forecasts

Atreca Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.07 percent over the past six months and at a -5.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.10% in the next quarter.

BCEL Dividends

Atreca Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.29% of Atreca Inc. shares, and 93.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.49%. Atreca Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.72% of the shares, which is about 4.14 million shares worth $63.46 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 11.71% or 3.53 million shares worth $54.16 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.8 million shares worth $12.22 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $6.1 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.