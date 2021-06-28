Are GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.97 million shares of the GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) were traded, and its beta was 0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.49, and it changed around $0.21 or 1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $301.68M. GTBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.73, offering almost -36.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.92% since then. We note from GT Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 616.07K.

GT Biopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GTBP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GT Biopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) trade information

Instantly GTBP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.49 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 101.03% year-to-date, but still down -19.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) is -9.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTBP is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -72.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) estimates and forecasts

GT Biopharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.14 percent over the past six months and at a 67.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%.

GTBP Dividends

GT Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.28% of GT Biopharma Inc. shares, and 19.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.40%. GT Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.27% of the shares, which is about 0.27 million shares worth $1.83 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.62% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.89 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $1.76 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 95811.0 shares worth around $0.66 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.