Are comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.89, and it changed around $0.35 or 7.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $376.00M. SCOR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.99, offering almost -2.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.19% since then. We note from comScore Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 594.80K.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) trade information

Instantly SCOR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.04 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 82.33% year-to-date, but still up 10.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is 17.01% up in the 30-day period.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) estimates and forecasts

comScore Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 105.43 percent over the past six months and at a 13.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.10%. comScore Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 87.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

SCOR Dividends

comScore Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.96% of comScore Inc. shares, and 66.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.27%. comScore Inc. stock is held by 136 institutions, with Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.25% of the shares, which is about 6.69 million shares worth $24.5 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 9.23% or 5.49 million shares worth $20.09 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.77 million shares worth $13.79 million, making up 6.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $6.35 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.