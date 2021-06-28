AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Shares Might Go Up 69.19% This Year

In the last trading session, 6.62 million shares of the AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.53, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.67B. APPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.90, offering almost -159.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.08% since then. We note from AppHarvest Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

AppHarvest Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APPH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AppHarvest Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Instantly APPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.60 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.62% year-to-date, but still up 7.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is 1.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APPH is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -93.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AppHarvest Inc. to make $3.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.13% of AppHarvest Inc. shares, and 43.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.22%. AppHarvest Inc. stock is held by 117 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.61% of the shares, which is about 12.64 million shares worth $231.27 million.

Inclusive Capital Partners, LP, with 11.77% or 11.8 million shares worth $215.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.68 million shares worth $30.71 million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $26.1 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.