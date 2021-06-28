An Analysis Of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.00M. SPCB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.95, offering almost -112.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.92% since then. We note from SuperCom Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 815.23K.

SuperCom Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SPCB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Instantly SPCB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5000 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.10% year-to-date, but still up 2.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is 9.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPCB is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -54.30%.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.91% of SuperCom Ltd. shares, and 2.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.60%. SuperCom Ltd. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Fortress Investment Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.66% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.47% or 75660.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8931.0 shares worth $12324.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.