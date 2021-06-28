An Analysis Of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.14 million shares of the Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.70, and it changed around -$0.6 or -4.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $400.26M. FORA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.00, offering almost -284.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.3% since then. We note from Forian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 150.05K.

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) trade information

Instantly FORA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.80 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.39% year-to-date, but still down -6.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) is 17.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.35 day(s).

Forian Inc. (FORA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.40%.

FORA Dividends

Forian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.22% of Forian Inc. shares, and 1.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.30%. Forian Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.49% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $1.61 million.

Oracle Investment Management Inc, with 0.48% or 0.16 million shares worth $1.57 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14250.0 shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.