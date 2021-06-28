AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 1.66 million shares of the AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) have been traded, and its beta is -0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.88, and it changed around -$0.12 or -1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $635.40M. POWW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.95, offering almost -12.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.93% since then. We note from AMMO Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

Instantly POWW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.29 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 172.73% year-to-date, but still up 13.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) is 36.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

AMMO Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect AMMO Inc. to make $39.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -55.90%.

POWW Dividends

AMMO Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.79% of AMMO Inc. shares, and 33.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.88%. AMMO Inc. stock is held by 87 institutions, with Hood River Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.69% of the shares, which is about 5.41 million shares worth $32.02 million.

Tealwood Asset Management, Inc., with 7.43% or 3.76 million shares worth $22.26 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.83 million shares worth $10.86 million, making up 3.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $6.99 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.