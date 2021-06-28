Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.79, and it changed around $0.93 or 3.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $986.68M. ALGS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.51, offering almost -40.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.15% since then. We note from Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 105.13K.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALGS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aligos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.81 for the current quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information

Instantly ALGS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.39 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.11% year-to-date, but still up 3.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) is -8.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALGS is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $47.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) estimates and forecasts

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.17 percent over the past six months and at a 72.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%.

ALGS Dividends

Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.98% of Aligos Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 74.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.27%. Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.48% of the shares, which is about 4.0 million shares worth $90.94 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vivo Capital, LLC, with 9.30% or 3.55 million shares worth $80.66 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 0.5 million shares worth $14.09 million, making up 1.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $8.53 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.