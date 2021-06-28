Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS) In 2021: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.07, and it changed around $1.68 or 12.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $461.29M. AKUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.67, offering almost -103.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.76% since then. We note from Akouos Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 159.68K.

Akouos Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AKUS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Akouos Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

Instantly AKUS has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.19 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.00% year-to-date, but still up 15.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) is 22.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKUS is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -165.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akouos Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.69 percent over the past six months and at a 28.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.20% in the next quarter.

Akouos Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -249.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 22.10% per year for the next five years.

Akouos Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.40% of Akouos Inc. shares, and 94.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.55%. Akouos Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.48% of the shares, which is about 4.3 million shares worth $85.24 million.

FMR, LLC, with 12.16% or 4.19 million shares worth $83.05 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1.25 million shares worth $19.9 million, making up 3.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $18.02 million, which represents about 3.29% of the total shares outstanding.