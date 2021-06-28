AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.40M. AIKI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.55, offering almost -152.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.47% since then. We note from AIkido Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.75 million.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) trade information

Instantly AIKI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2100 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.20% year-to-date, but still up 4.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) is -3.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1802.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIKI is forecast to be at a low of $1802.25 and a high of $1802.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -178340.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -178340.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AIkido Pharma Inc. to make $6.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2014.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.60%.

AIKI Dividends

AIkido Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of AIkido Pharma Inc. shares, and 16.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.01%. AIkido Pharma Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.84% of the shares, which is about 4.33 million shares worth $4.94 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Blackrock Inc., with 1.72% or 1.54 million shares worth $1.76 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.68 million shares worth $3.06 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $1.74 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.