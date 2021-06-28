Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 3.81 million shares of the Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.71, and it changed around -$1.76 or -7.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.06B. AGTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.36, offering almost -21.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.54% since then. We note from Agiliti Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 859.75K.

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) trade information

Instantly AGTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.36 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.38% year-to-date, but still down -10.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) is 2.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62530.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGTI is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -98.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) estimates and forecasts

AGTI Dividends

Agiliti Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.14% of Agiliti Inc. shares, and 80.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.02%. Agiliti Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Voya Inv Tr-VY/JP Morgan Small Cap Core Equity Portfolio being the largest institutional investor. By Apr 29, 2021, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 81054.0 shares worth $1.25 million.

John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Health Sciences Tr, with 0.02% or 31934.0 shares worth $0.49 million as of Apr 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.