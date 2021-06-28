17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.69, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $713.90M. YQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.93, offering almost -548.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.44% since then. We note from 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended YQ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

Instantly YQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.96 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.19% year-to-date, but still down -7.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) is -25.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YQ is forecast to be at a low of $19.32 and a high of $80.52. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2082.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -423.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.46 percent over the past six months and at a 92.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 120.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $99.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. to make $111.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -167.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.15% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

YQ Dividends

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.01% of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 5.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.46%. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.55% of the shares, which is about 6.02 million shares worth $43.01 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.46% or 0.78 million shares worth $5.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock International Impact Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Education ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 39479.0 shares worth $0.64 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Education ETF held roughly 21295.0 shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.