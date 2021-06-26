ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO)’s traded shares stood at 401,348 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.64, to imply an increase of 4.5% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The ZIVO share’s 52-week high remains $7.2, putting it -55.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +98.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.07. The company has a valuation of $42.05 Million, with an average of 195.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 351.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (ZIVO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZIVO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (ZIVO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 46.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO)’s Major holders

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. insiders hold 1.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.06% of the shares at 0.06% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Farmers Trust Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.41 Thousand shares (or 0.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.89 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bartlett & Co. with 1Thousand shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.24 Thousand.