Why World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s traded shares stood at 702,632 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.5. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $59.94, to imply an increase of 1.96% or $1.15 in intraday trading. The WWE share’s 52-week high remains $70.72, putting it -17.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.44. The company has a valuation of $4.58 Billion, with an average of 890.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 889.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WWE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) trade information

After registering a 1.96% upside in the last session, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $59.98 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.65%, and 4.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.75%. Short interest in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) saw shorts transact 8.21 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60, implying an increase of 0.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WWE has been trading 25.13% off suggested target high and -24.92% from its likely low.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) shares are +25.5% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -55.8% this quarter before falling -33.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $251.95 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $251.65 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $223.4 Million and $222.26 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.8% before jumping 13.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 83.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.75% annually.

WWE Dividends

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 0.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.32%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s Major holders

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. insiders hold 0.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 120.11% of the shares at 120.95% float percentage. In total, 342 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lindsell Train Limited. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.08 Million shares (or 24.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $600.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.04 Million shares, or about 11.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $273.5 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,319,620 shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $71.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.27 Million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about $70.22 Million.