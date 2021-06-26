Why Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s traded shares stood at 478,014 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.27, to imply an increase of 2.43% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The SQBG share’s 52-week high remains $40.49, putting it -336.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.14. The company has a valuation of $15.35 Million, with an average of 100.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 652.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SQBG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) trade information

After registering a 2.43% upside in the last session, Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.31 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 10.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.69%, and 25.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.4%. Short interest in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) saw shorts transact 116.52 Million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 29.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SQBG has been trading 29.45% off suggested target high and 29.45% from its likely low.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.64% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -152.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s Major holders

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. insiders hold 34.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.4% of the shares at 34.46% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 60.19 Thousand shares (or 3.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 46.89 Thousand shares, or about 2.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.07 Million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 33,767 shares. This is just over 2.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $844.18 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.52 Thousand, or 1.3% of the shares, all valued at about $492.42 Thousand.