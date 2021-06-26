Why LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s traded shares stood at 767,656 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.65, to imply a decline of -7.93% or -$1.09 in intraday trading. The LFMD share’s 52-week high remains $33.02, putting it -161.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.4. The company has a valuation of $336.14 Million, with an average of 575.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LFMD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

After registering a -7.93% downside in the last session, LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.06 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 10.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.74%, and 8.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 93.72%. Short interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) saw shorts transact 1.83 Million shares and set a 1.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.5, implying an increase of 196.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LFMD has been trading 216.21% off suggested target high and 176.68% from its likely low.

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 71.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

LifeMD, Inc. insiders hold 36.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.15% of the shares at 33.46% float percentage. In total, 54 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 744.14 Thousand shares (or 2.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 707.09 Thousand shares, or about 2.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.19 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 439,707 shares. This is just over 1.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 301.67 Thousand, or 1.14% of the shares, all valued at about $3.89 Million.