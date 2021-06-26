Why InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSE:INFU) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSE:INFU)’s traded shares stood at 432,311 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.75, to imply a decline of -1.99% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The INFU share’s 52-week high remains $23.26, putting it -31.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.31. The company has a valuation of $363.32 Million, with an average of 62.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 80.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give INFU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSE:INFU) trade information

After registering a -1.99% downside in the last session, InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.10 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 7.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.18%, and -10.26% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -5.48%. Short interest in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSE:INFU) saw shorts transact 233.66 Million shares and set a 2.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.5, implying an increase of 66.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27 and $31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INFU has been trading 74.65% off suggested target high and 52.11% from its likely low.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing InfuSystem Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) shares are -7.31% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -63.2% this quarter before falling -28.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $26.2 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.83 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $26Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -56.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSE:INFU)’s Major holders

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. insiders hold 4.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.72% of the shares at 75.14% float percentage. In total, 130 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2Million shares (or 9.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.72 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Next Century Growth Investors LLC with 941.95 Thousand shares, or about 4.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $19.18 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 554,826 shares. This is just over 2.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.3 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 411.66 Thousand, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about $7.25 Million.