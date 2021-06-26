Why Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s traded shares stood at 347,605 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.27, to imply a decline of -0.43% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The BVN share’s 52-week high remains $14.32, putting it -54.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +5.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.72. The company has a valuation of $2.35 Billion, with an average of 1.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give BVN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

After registering a -0.43% downside in the last session, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.63- this Wednesday, Jun 23, jumping 3.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.2%, and -18.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.95%. Short interest in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) saw shorts transact 5.19 Million shares and set a 3.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.54, implying an increase of 35.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $16.86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BVN has been trading 81.88% off suggested target high and 18.66% from its likely low.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) shares are -24.14% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 370% this quarter before jumping 180% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $286.47 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $295.87 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $97.78 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 193%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 264.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.43% annually.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.58% of the shares at 69.58% float percentage. In total, 272 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.53 Million shares (or 8.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $235.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 17.69 Million shares, or about 6.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $177.41 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 12,170,621 shares. This is just over 4.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $140.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.83 Million, or 3.94% of the shares, all valued at about $108.62 Million.