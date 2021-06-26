Why Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s traded shares stood at 835,272 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.89, to imply a decline of -2.83% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The CBD share’s 52-week high remains $17.46, putting it -121.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.82. The company has a valuation of $2.13 Billion, with an average of 782.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CBD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) trade information

After registering a -2.83% downside in the last session, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.41- this Wednesday, Jun 23, jumping 6.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.19%, and 11.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 120.39%. Short interest in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) saw shorts transact 1.11 Million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.3, implying a decline of -7.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.85 and $10.95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CBD has been trading 38.78% off suggested target high and -63.88% from its likely low.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) shares are +110.77% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -73.3% this quarter before falling -90.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -4.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 439.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CBD Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a forward dividend ratio of 0.43, with the share yield ticking at 5.4% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s Major holders

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.47% of the shares at 8.47% float percentage. In total, 115 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.73 Million shares (or 2.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harding Loevner LLC with 4.05 Million shares, or about 1.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $23.59 Million.

We also have Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Emerging Markets Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio holds roughly 1,315,907 shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 900.93 Thousand, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about $12.33 Million.