Why Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s traded shares stood at 597,351 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $172.18, to imply an increase of 2.57% or $4.31 in intraday trading. The AXON share’s 52-week high remains $212.37, putting it -23.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $78.28. The company has a valuation of $11.14 Billion, with an average of 531.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 411.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AXON a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) trade information

After registering a 2.57% upside in the last session, Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $173 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.77%, and 31.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.52%. Short interest in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) saw shorts transact 1.19 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $171, implying a decline of -0.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $150 and $197 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AXON has been trading 14.42% off suggested target high and -12.88% from its likely low.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Axon Enterprise, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) shares are +30.61% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 2300% this quarter before falling -15% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -289.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.8% annually.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s Major holders

Axon Enterprise, Inc. insiders hold 1.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.59% of the shares at 82.84% float percentage. In total, 510 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.11 Million shares (or 9.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $748.58 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.66 Million shares, or about 8.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $693.04 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,797,193 shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $220.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.72 Million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about $245.29 Million.