Why ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s traded shares stood at 274,906 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.24, to imply an increase of 3.81% or $2.1 in intraday trading. The ALXO share’s 52-week high remains $117.45, putting it -105.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.01. The company has a valuation of $2.3 Billion, with an average of 226.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 184.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALXO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

After registering a 3.81% upside in the last session, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $59.39 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 3.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.46%, and 9.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.6%. Short interest in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw shorts transact 2.16 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $96, implying an increase of 67.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $85 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALXO has been trading 74.7% off suggested target high and 48.5% from its likely low.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -311.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. insiders hold 14.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.38% of the shares at 95.58% float percentage. In total, 152 institutions holds shares in the company, led by venBio Partners LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.7 Million shares (or 24.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $715.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vivo Capital, LLC with 4.22 Million shares, or about 10.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $311.19 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 649,161 shares. This is just over 1.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 625.29 Thousand, or 1.55% of the shares, all valued at about $39.18 Million.